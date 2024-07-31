NEET PG 2024: NBEMS to release exam city allotment details today; here’s where to check

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said those candidates who did not provide any choice of test centres will be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM IST
NEET PG 2024: Candidates may not get a preferred centre due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reason, according to NBEMS.
NEET PG 2024: Candidates may not get a preferred centre due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reason, according to NBEMS.( K.K.Arora)

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce Exam City allotment details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET PG 2024 today.

Candidates can check their test city allotment details via email. The official notice said that these details will be shared individually with all registered NEET UG aspirants and will not be available on the board website (natboard.edu.in).

The official notice stated, “Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on 31st July 2024 at their registered email IDs.”

It added, “The test centre venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card, which shall be released on 8th August 2024 at NBEMS website.”

The admit cards for the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be released on August 8. The exam city slip will provide candidates with information about the location of test centres among a list of 185 test cities, including the name and address of the test centres.

The NEET PG exam was initially scheduled for June 23 but was postponed to a later date by the Health Ministry. The Postgraduate medical exam will now be held on August 11 in two shifts.

The authorities will determine the exam city allotment for NEET PG randomly from among the four choices provided by the candidates. The NBEMS said that those candidates who did not provide any choice of test centres will be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country.

Candidates may not get a preferred centre due to overcapacity, logistical, administrative, or security reason, according to the notice issued earlier. A test centre in one of the nearest available locations will be allocated in such cases.

 

