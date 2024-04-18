NEET PG 2024: NBEMS opens registration window at nbe.edu.in. for June 23 exam. Here is how to apply
NBEMS NEET PG 2024 Registration: The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 has started from April 16, 2024. Aspiring candidates who want to pursue their master’s degree in the medical field can fill out the application form by May 6, 2024 on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at natboard.edu.in.