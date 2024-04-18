NEET PG 2024 Registration: The registration process for the NEET-PG 2024 has started. Candidates who want to pursue their master’s degree in the medical field can fill out the application form by May 6, 2024 on the official website of the NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

The NEET PG exam to be conducted on June 23, 2024 is scheduled for admission to nearly 20,000 seats of MD (Doctor of Medicine), 10,000 seats of MS (Masters of Surgery) and various other PG programs in the medical field. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to issue the admit cards from June 18 and the results by July 15, 2024.

As per the NBEMS notification, the counselling sessions will start from August 5 and end by October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Application Fee Aspiring candidates need to pay a registration fee for the NEET PG 2024 exam. General, OBC and EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹3,500, while SC, ST and disabled candidates will have to pay ₹2,500 as registration fee.

NEET PG 2024: Eligibility Criteria As per the NBEMS notification, candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before 15th August 2024, may apply for NEET-PG 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Important Dates Online Submission of Applications: April 16 to May 6, 2024

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: May 10 to May 16, 2024

Final Edit Window: June 7 to June 10, 2024

Issue of Admit Card: June 18, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Examination Date: June 23, 2024

Declaration of Result: By July 15, 2024

NEET PG 2024: Here is how to fill out the application form Go to the official website of NBEMS: board.edu.in

Click the NEET PG 2024 link on the home page

A new window will open, complete the registration process

Login to your account with the credentials provided during the registration process

Fill in the application form

Make the payment

Submit the application form

Download the confirmation page

The NEET PG exam comprises 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 options in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. the examination time to complete the paper is 3 hours and 30 minutes. The marking scheme for NEET PG 2024 assigns +4 marks for each correct response and deducts 1 mark for each incorrect response, reflecting a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. Questions that are not attempted will not affect the score, as they carry zero marks.

