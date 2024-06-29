NEET PG 2024 revised dates likely to be announced by July 1 or 2, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan says reforms have been initiated in the National Testing Agency under the leadership of former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan

First Published07:00 PM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NEET PG Exam Cancelled: Amid row over irregularities and paper leaks of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the revised dates for the NEET PG 2024 will likely be declared by July 1 or 2.

Speaking during a press conference, Dharmendra Pradhan said that NTA (National Testing Agency) has already got a new leadership and reforms have been initiated in the agency under the leadership of former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

Also Read | NEET paper leak: CBI arrests Hindi newspaper journalist in Hazaribagh

He also said: “We have formed a new law to address the issue, and the entire case has been handed over to the CBI.”

“New dates for NEET-PG will be announced by Monday or Tuesday,” Pradhan further said.

The education minister also slammed the Congress, saying it wants to run away from a discussion in Parliament over the NEET exam issue.

Also Read | NEET-UG exam case: Hazaribag district coordinator among 2 more held

Pradhan said: “Congress does not want discussion, and they are running away from it. They only want chaos, and confusion, and want to create obstacles in the entire functioning of the institutional mechanism...”

“The President herself has addressed the issue that Congress wants to debate about, admitting the challenges and shortcomings in the process and that we have to look into them... On behalf of the government, I clearly said that we are ready for any kind of discussion, but Congress does not want to address the students' issue, they want the matter to remain burning..,” he added.

The NEET UG 2024 exam was held by the NTA on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates had appeared for it.

Also Read | NEET-UG row: Here’s how Bihar Police almost cracked the question paper leak case

The NEET UG results, expected to announced on June 14, were declared much earlier on June 4. Following it, allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in states such as Bihar were raised, which led to protests across the country.

Following the NEET UG row, the education ministry had cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams’ “integrity may have been compromised”.

