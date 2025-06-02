NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip for June 15 exam to be OUT today! Where to check allotted centre

NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip today for the exam on June 15. Candidates should check nbe.edu.in for more details. The admit card will be issued on June 11. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated2 Jun 2025, 12:12 PM IST
NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip: The admit card will be issued on June 11 and there are a total of 179 designated exam cities.
NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip: The admit card will be issued on June 11 and there are a total of 179 designated exam cities.

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip today for entrance exam scheduled for June 15. Once the exam city allotment slip for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is released, candidates will be able to check allotted exam centre and check further information at the official website - nbe.edu.in.

It is important to note that NEET PG 2025 exam city allotment slip will reveal the final name of the allotted city to the candidate from the listed preference. The NEET PG 2025 exam city allotment slip is not the same as admit card. The NEET PG 2025 admit card or hall ticket will be issued on June 11, as per NBEMS' listed schedule.

Also Read | NEET PG exam 2025: SC issued notices to Centre, others; here's why

How to download NEET PG city intimation slip 2025?

It is most likely that NBE will send the NEET PG exam city intimation slip 2025 via email to the registered candidate like last year. To download NEET PG 2025 city slips, candidates need to login to their registered email ID. Hence, students must check the inbox and spam folder of the registered email id.

Also Read | NEET-PG 2025 exam date released, to be held in two shifts - check details here

Following details will be mentioned on the exam city allotment slip of NEET PG 2025:

  • Candidate's name
  • Application number
  • Roll number
  • Allotted exam city

NBE has reportedly listed a total of 179 exam cities for NEET PG 2025.

Also Read | Supreme Court turns down NBE's request to hold NEET-PG in 2-shifts

For NEET PG 2025 updates, students must login at NBEMS portal, steps are provided below:

Step 1. Visit NBEMS official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Enter required credentials -registration ID and password - to login.

Step 3. Navigate to NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip.

Step 4. Take not of allotted exam city and other details for June 15 exam.

In case of discrepancies, students must contact NBEMS authorities at the help desk number ‘917996165333’ between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM on all days except Sunday and Gazetted holidays.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationNEET PG 2025 city intimation slip for June 15 exam to be OUT today! Where to check allotted centre
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.