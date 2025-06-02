NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip for June 15 exam to be OUT today! Where to check allotted centre

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip today for entrance exam scheduled for June 15. Once the exam city allotment slip for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is released, candidates will be able to check allotted exam centre and check further information at the official website - nbe.edu.in.

It is important to note that NEET PG 2025 exam city allotment slip will reveal the final name of the allotted city to the candidate from the listed preference. The NEET PG 2025 exam city allotment slip is not the same as admit card. The NEET PG 2025 admit card or hall ticket will be issued on June 11, as per NBEMS' listed schedule.

How to download NEET PG city intimation slip 2025? It is most likely that NBE will send the NEET PG exam city intimation slip 2025 via email to the registered candidate like last year. To download NEET PG 2025 city slips, candidates need to login to their registered email ID. Hence, students must check the inbox and spam folder of the registered email id.

Following details will be mentioned on the exam city allotment slip of NEET PG 2025:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Allotted exam city NBE has reportedly listed a total of 179 exam cities for NEET PG 2025.

For NEET PG 2025 updates, students must login at NBEMS portal, steps are provided below:

Step 1. Visit NBEMS official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Enter required credentials -registration ID and password - to login.

Step 3. Navigate to NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip.

Step 4. Take not of allotted exam city and other details for June 15 exam.