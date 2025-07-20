NEET PG 2025 city slip: NBEMS to release city allocation slip on July 21; how to check allotted exam centre

NEET PG 2025 exam city slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip on July 21. Candidates who registered for these exams will be able to check their allotted test city on their registered email IDs.

It is important to note that only the city of the exam centre will be shared through this city slip. The exact NEET PG exam centre location and address will be provided later with the admit card. The NEET PG hall ticket is scheduled to release on July 31.

“The test city allocated to the candidates by NBEMS shall be communicated to all applicants of NEET PG 2025 through email on 21.07.2025 at their registered email IDs. The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on 31.07.2025,” NBEMS press release dated July 18 states.

How to download NEET PG exam city slip or admit card Candidates must follow the steps provided below to download NEET PG exam city slip or admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2. On the home page, navigate to NEET PG 2025 exam city slip or admit card link.

Step 3. The candidate will be directed to a new login page.

Step 4. Enter requisite details and click on submit to access NEET PG exam city slip or admit card.

Step 5. Check the exam city and download the slip or admit card. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

What is NEET PG? NBEMS conducts the eligibility-cum-ranking examination called NEET-PG every year for admission to various MD/MS/PG Diploma courses in the upcoming academic session. Candidates seeking admission in post MBBS DNB Courses, post MBBS Direct 6 year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses also need NEET PG scores.