NEET PG 2025 exam: From answer keys and result date to website and more - Here's all you need to know

With NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam on Sunday, and over 2.42 lakh students appeared for admission to various postgraduate medical courses.

The NBEMS conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam on a computer-based platform in a single shift across 301 cities and 1052 test centres.

For the NEET PG 2025 exam, the NBEMS engaged over 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and accredited hospitals, ensuring zero tolerance towards use of unfair means cases.

Also, to prevent any kind of cyber scam at test centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs. Even aound 300 cyber commandos fanned out to various exam centres, especially the sensitive ones, to prevent any kind of cheating at these test centres, officials said.

NEET PG 2025: When was the exam conducted? The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on 3 August and it began at 9 AM. The exams conclude at 12.30 pm.

NEET PG 2025: When will the question paper be released? NBEMS will not release the NEET PG 2025 question paper, citing the nondisclosure agreement. However, the unofficial question paper based on the memory of exam-taking students will be released.

NEET PG 2025: When will results be released? The NBEMS will announce the NEET PG 2025 result on 3 September, and upload the result PDF, comprising qualified candidates on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025: Will results be sent on mail? The NBEMS will not send NEET PG 2025 result on email.

NEET PG 2025: Which topics were there in exam? According to students, questions were asked from Gynae, Pharmacology, Opthalmology, Surgury etc.

NEET PG 2025: Total marks As per the details, the total mark for NEET PG 2025 exam is 800. The NBEMS will award 4 marks for right answer and deduct one mark for the wrong answer.