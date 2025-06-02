NEET PG 2025 LIVE: Intimation slip to be OUT at nbe.edu.in; here's how to download

NEET PG 2025 exam city slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2025 exam city today, on its official website — nbe.edu.in.

Apart from being made available on the website, the city slips will also be sent to candidates via their registered email IDs.

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15 and will be conducted in a single shift across various exam centers in India.

The exam city slip lets candidates know which city they've been allotted for the test, helping them plan their travel and logistics in advance. This is a preliminary step before the official admit cards are issued.

NEET PG 2025 exam city slip: How to download – check step-by-step guide Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their NEET PG 2025 exam city slip:

1. Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip link available on the homepage.

3. Log in using your credentials (User ID and Password).

4. View your exam city slip displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the slip for future reference.

NEET PG 2025 admit cards NEET PG 2025 admit card are likely to be released online on June 11, 2025. Unlike the city intimation slip 2025, which informs the candidate about the city in which their exam centre is, admit card contains details such as date of examination, others.

No candidate will be allwed in the exam halls without their admit cards.