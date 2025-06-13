NEET PG 2025: NBA to reopen exam city correction window; site crashes due to technical glitch — check direct link here

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the exam city selection window for NEET PG 2025 today, June 13. The site, however, appears to have crashed.

Candidates appearing for the exam can submit their preferred test cities on the official NBEMS website until June 17, 11:55 PM.

NEET PG 2025: Direct link for exam city selection Candidates need to visit natboard.edu.in to choose their preferred test centers for the NEET PG 2025 exam.

Only cities with available testing slots will be shown during the selection process. The final exam venue within the selected city will be assigned by NBEMS and communicated via admit cards.

NEET PG 2025: How to select city Candidates can select the exam city for NEET PG 2025 through this step-by-step guide:

Log in using your application credentials on the official NBEMS portal. 2. Go to the ‘Choose Test City’ section in your dashboard.

3. Click on the ‘Click Here to Choose Test City’ button.

4. Carefully read the instructions that appear, then close the window once done.

5. Under Test City Preferences, select your preferred state, then choose the test city.

6. Confirm your selection by clicking OK.

7. Review the instructions once more and click Submit.

8. A confirmation message will pop up — click OK to finalize your exam city selection.