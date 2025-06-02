NEET PG 2025 postponed due to single shift exam format; fresh dates to be declared

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET PG 2025 exam. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on June 15.

According to the official notice, NEET PG 2025 will be conducted in a single shift. To accommodate this, more test centers are being arranged across the country. As a result, fresh exam dates will be announced shortly by the exam conducting body.

"We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned," read the official notice.

NBEMS' latest notification

NEET-PG single shift controversy Following a petition that highlighted the potential for unfairness and inconsistencies in a two-shift format, the Supreme Court, on May 30, directed for the post-graduate level medical entrance exam to be conducted in a single shift.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Kumar, and NK Anjaria , observed that holding the exam in multiple sessions could result in varying levels of difficulty, leading to arbitrariness and perceived unfairness among candidates. For an exam of such national importance, the apex court emphasised, uniform standards are crucial.

The Court's order came after petitioners argued that NEET-PG has traditionally been a single-shift, single-day examination, a format that ensures all candidates are assessed under the same conditions.

The bench had also said it will be open for NBE to apply for extension of time if they find that the arrangements can't be done by 15 June, the scheduled date of exam, reported PTI.