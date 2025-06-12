NEET PG 2025: Revised exam city list out; resubmission window opens on June 13; here is how to select your centre

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday released the revised list of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025) exam cities. The exam city choice portal will open on June 13, and candidates can resubmit their choice of exam city until June 17.

A total of 233 exam cities have been listed for the exam scheduled for August 3. As per the Supreme Court's direction, the NEET PG 2025 exam will be held in a single shift.

NBEMS, in its notice dated June 11, stated, “All the candidates will have to resubmit their choice of Exam City. The application window will be LIVE from 13.06.2025 (03:00 PM) till 17.06.2025 (11:55 PM)."

The selection of exam city by the candidates will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to select NEET PG 2025 exam city? The procedure to select the exam city is given below:

Step 1. Log in to your account using application credentials.

Step 2. Navigate to the ‘Choose Test City’ tab.

Step 3. Select the ‘Click Here to Choose Test City’ tab.

Step 4. Thoroughly read the instructions and close after reading.

Step 5. Select the state under Test City Preferences, followed by the test city.

Step 6. Select Test City and click Ok.

Step 7. Read the instructions and click on submit.

Step 8. Click on OK to ensure your selection after the confirmation message appears.

Once submitted, the test city cannot be modified.

As per the revised schedule, NBEMS will release the NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 on July 21. Those candidates who successfully submitted their choice for the exam city will be informed about the allotted exam city. Notably, the NEET PG 2025 admit card will be made available online on July 31, 2025.

