NEET PG 2025 to be conducted on August 3 in a single shift: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has permitted the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences to conduct the National Board of Examinations (NEET PG 2025) exam on August 3 in a single session.

The top court also clarified that no additional time will be granted to the NEET-PG 2025.

NEET PG 2025 exam in a single shift Previously, SC asked the National Board of Examinations to hold NEET PG 2025 in a single shift instead of two shifts. It directed the exam to be conducted on the originally scheduled date of June 15, 2025. Additionally, the Court permitted the National Board of Examinations to request an extension of time, reported Live Law.

Request for extension On June 3, the National Board of Examinations requested an extension to conduct the exam, stating that it needs to double the number of seats from 450 to 900, while ensuring security arrangements for the exam. The examination conducting body cited its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services and said that August 3 is the latest available date to hold NEET PG 2025.

Over requesting time till August 3 to conduct NEET PG 2025, the National Board of Examinations said that the exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in 450 centres for more than 2.5 lakh candidates. With the Supreme Court's directive to hold the exam in one shift, the total number of centres will be increased. Hence, the agency requires time to identify the centres and ensure security arrangements. Following this, the candidates will be informed about the new centres.

“The current booking of test centres is double the capacity as the examination was planned at the centres in two shifts...1000+ Centres shall need to be booked and engaged, which will require considerable time,” Live Law quoted the application of the National Board of Examinations.

