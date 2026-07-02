NEET PG 2026 registration begins: Exam date OUT! Check how to fill application at nbe.edu.in & more

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued an official notice saying that it will conduct the NEET-PG 2026 on 30 August 2026 on a computer-based platform.
The board suggested that candidates apply timely at the official website, natboard.edu.in, and “not to wait till the last date” to complete the online application process.
“No request for acceptance of an application through any mode after closure of the prescribed application submission window shall be entertained by NBEMS,” it said.
Availability of the Information Bulletin: 1 July 2026 (04:00 PM onwards)
Online Submission of the Application Form: 1 July 2026 (05:00 PM Onwards) to 21 July 2026 (till 11:55 PM)
Intimation of Test City: 11 August 2026
Date of Examination: 30 August 2026
Declaration of Result: 30 September 2026
NBEMS said that the allocation of Test City / Test Centre for NEET-PG 2026 will not be based on a “First Come First Serve” basis.
“Candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre,” the agency said in the press release.
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