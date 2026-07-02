NEET PG 2026 registration begins: Exam date OUT! Check how to fill application at nbe.edu.in & more

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued an official notice saying that it will conduct the NEET-PG 2026 on 30 August 2026 on a computer-based platform.

The board suggested that candidates apply timely at the official website, natboard.edu.in, and “not to wait till the last date” to complete the online application process.

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“No request for acceptance of an application through any mode after closure of the prescribed application submission window shall be entertained by NBEMS,” it said.

Important dates to remember Availability of the Information Bulletin: 1 July 2026 (04:00 PM onwards)

Online Submission of the Application Form: 1 July 2026 (05:00 PM Onwards) to 21 July 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Intimation of Test City: 11 August 2026

Date of Examination: 30 August 2026

Declaration of Result: 30 September 2026

NEET-PG 2026: Test Centre not ‘First Come First Serve’ NBEMS said that the allocation of Test City / Test Centre for NEET-PG 2026 will not be based on a “First Come First Serve” basis.

“Candidates may note that early submission of the application form does not confer any preferential right for allotment of any particular Test State, Test City or Test Centre,” the agency said in the press release.

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NEET-PG 2026: Step-by-step guide to submit application form Generate Credentials : Fill out the initial registration form on the official portal. This step is mandatory to obtain your unique applicant login details.

: Fill out the initial registration form on the official portal. This step is mandatory to obtain your unique applicant login details. User ID and Password : Upon successful profile creation, the system will automatically dispatch a unique User ID and Password to your registered email address and mobile number.

: Upon successful profile creation, the system will automatically dispatch a unique User ID and Password to your registered email address and mobile number. Access the Main Application : Return to the portal homepage and log in as a "Registered Applicant" using these newly issued credentials to open the comprehensive application form.

: Return to the portal homepage and log in as a "Registered Applicant" using these newly issued credentials to open the comprehensive application form. Provide Detailed Information : Carefully fill out the form with accurate details. You will need to complete sections covering personal details, academic qualifications, and your preferred test state selection.

: Carefully fill out the form with accurate details. You will need to complete sections covering personal details, academic qualifications, and your preferred test state selection. Prepare Mandatory Media : Candidates must upload the specified scanned media files. Ensure you have clean, high-resolution files ready for submission.

: Candidates must upload the specified scanned media files. Ensure you have clean, high-resolution files ready for submission. Upload Requirements : You must upload your latest passport-sized photograph, a clear copy of your signature, and a distinct thumb impression, adhering strictly to the portal's size and format guidelines.

: You must upload your latest passport-sized photograph, a clear copy of your signature, and a distinct thumb impression, adhering strictly to the portal's size and format guidelines. Navigate to Checkout : Once the data entry and media uploads are complete, proceed to the integrated payment gateway.

: Once the data entry and media uploads are complete, proceed to the integrated payment gateway. Remit Payment : Pay the mandatory application fee using the approved online payment channels (such as credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI). Your registration remains incomplete until this payment is authorised.

: Pay the mandatory application fee using the approved online payment channels (such as credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI). Your registration remains incomplete until this payment is authorised. Secure a Hard Copy: Applicants are strongly advised to download and print the final, filled application form.

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Before filing your physical copy away, double-check that the official Transaction ID is clearly printed on the document. This serves as your primary proof of successful submission and fee remittance.