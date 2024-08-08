NEET PG admit card 2024: NBEMS to release hall tickets today at natboard.edu.in; 6-steps to check and download

NEET PG admit card 2024: The NEET PG national level medical examination will be administered on August 11 in two shifts. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release the admit card of the Computer-Based Test today.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published8 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST
NEET PG admit card 2024: The postgraduate medical exam will be conducted in 185 test cities across the country.

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Admit Cards today, August 8, for the exam scheduled three days later on August 11. However, the Examination Board has not yet announced the time of the release of admit cards on its website.

The hall tickets for postgraduate courses can be downloaded by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in. or nbe.edu.in.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the NEET PG admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2024 admit card link on the home page.

Step 3: Provide the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The national entrance examination admit card will provide details about the test centre venue in the previously allocated test city. In the past few days, the aspiring PG candidates received emails from the NBEMS informing them about the test city. The postgraduate medical exam will be conducted in 185 cities across the country.

The NEET PG examination will be administered on August 11 in two shifts. However, the shift details have not been disclosed yet. The NEET PG exam was initially scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid the NEET UG controversy. The integrity of competitive examinations in the country was challenged after reports of paper leaks surfaced, pointing to irregularities in the conduct of exams this year.

The 3-hour 30-minute examination will take place in Computer-Based Test mode and consist of 200 Multiple-Choice Questions. The NEET-PG is a gateway for admission to all post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST
