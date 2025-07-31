NEET PG Admit Card 2025: NBEMS to release hall tickets today at natboard.edu.in; Check simple to download

NEET PG Admit Card 2025: The admit cards for NEET PG are set to be released on today, July 31, 2025, at natboard.edu.in by the the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS.

Here is everything you need to know about NEET PG 2025 admit card release date, time, more.

NEET PG Admit Card 2025 release date and time NEET PG Admit Card 2025 will be released on 31 July 2025 at 10 AM, according to a formal announcement.

Where to download NEET PG Admit Card 2025? Students and eligible candidates can download their NEET PG 2025 admit cards at natboard.edu.in.

How to download NEET PG Admit Card 2025? Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the NEET PG admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card link on the home page.

Step 3: Provide the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

With the NEET PG 2025 Admit Card, candidates will be able to view their exam centre, reporting time, exam timings, exam day instructions, documents to carry and personal details.

NEET PG 2025 exam date NEET PG 2025 will be held on August 3 in a single shift. The shift timings are 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The NEET-PG is a gateway for admission to all post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges across the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has submitted an urgent representation to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, raising serious concern over the allotment of NEET-PG centres.