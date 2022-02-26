In the latest updated notice put up by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), it has announced that the time for reporting of the Round 2 of PG Counselling has been extended till 3pm on 27 February.

The MCC said that this was done in keeping in mind the requests from candidates and that some colleges have taken offline admission of candidates in Round 2.

Read the notice here

The MCC said, "This is for the information to all colleges/ universities/ institutes and candidates participating in Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 that due to requests received from candidates and keeping in view that some colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 03:00 P.M of 27.02.2022."

The committee has also allowed candidates appearing for the MD and MS counselling to take it up in the hybris mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 Round 2 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college.

The notice further mentioned that candidates should ensure that the admission letters issued to them by the allotted college have been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS.

The committee's letter alerted that any other letter issued offline by the college will not be accepted and the admission of the candidate will be treated ‘Null & Void’, the MCC said.

