NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC extends reporting for Round 2 till 27 Feb

The MCC said, "This is for the information to all colleges/ universities/ institutes and candidates participating in Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 that due to requests received from candidates and keeping in view that some colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 03:00 P.M of 27.02.2022."