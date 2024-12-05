The NEET PG Counselling 2024 choice filling and choice locking facility for Round 2 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Candidates can fill in and lock in the choices through the link on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

The choice-filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 began on the website at 4 pm on Thursday. The final date to fill and lock choices is Monday, December 9, 2024. The registration will end by 12 noon on Monday.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2: How to register Candidates can register online by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 2. Select the registration link

3. A new page will be displayed.

4. Fill in the necessary details and submit.

5. Now, log in with your credentials.

6. Fill out the application form.

7. Make payment of the application fee.

8. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a copy of the form for future reference.

After the choice-filling phase, the processing of seat allotment for Round 2 will begin from December 10 to December 11, 2024. The results for the Round 2 seat allotment will be announced on December 12, 2024. The candidates will be required to report and join the institutions allotted to them from December 13 to December 20, 2024.

All institutes will check the data of these joined candidates, which MCC will share from December 21 to December 22, 2024.

All India Quota Counseling (AIQ) is conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. AIQ is a centralised counselling process for medical seats conducted by MCC. It aims to provide merit-based opportunities for medical students to study in colleges outside their own state.