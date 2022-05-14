NEET PG exam 2022 admit card released: Direct links, steps to download

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Candidates who had registered for the NEET PG exam 2022 are advised to check the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in to download the admit card.
NEW DELHI :
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2022 admit card has been released on Saturday, 14 May. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released NEET PG 2022 admit card on its official websites.
Candidates who had registered for the NEET PG exam 2022 are advised to check the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in to download the admit card.
Earlier the Supreme Court of India had refused to postpone the NEET PG exam 2022, thereby rejecting a plea from a number of candidates. The apex court said that delaying the examination would create a dearth of doctors in the country.
The admit card has been released, as per reports but there is no information on the official website, as it is not loading.
NEET PG candidates may please note that the admit card released notification is currently not accessible as the official website natboard.edu.in is unresponsive.
However, several reports have suggested that the admit card has been released. Therefore, once the website is back up, we would update the verified information here.