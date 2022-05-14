Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / NEET PG exam 2022 admit card released: Direct links, steps to download

NEET PG exam 2022 admit card released: Direct links, steps to download

Candidates who had registered for the NEET PG exam 2022 are advised to check the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in to download the admit card.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 02:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Candidates who had registered for the NEET PG exam 2022 are advised to check the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in to download the admit card.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2022 admit card has been released on Saturday, 14 May. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released NEET PG 2022 admit card on its official websites. 

Candidates who had registered for the NEET PG exam 2022 are advised to check the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in to download the admit card. 

The NEET PG exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 21 May this year. 

Earlier the Supreme Court of India had refused to postpone the NEET PG exam 2022, thereby rejecting a plea from a number of candidates. The apex court said that delaying the examination would create a dearth of doctors in the country. 

The admit card has been released, as per reports but there is no information on the official website, as it is not loading.

NEET PG candidates may please note that the admit card released notification is currently not accessible as the official website natboard.edu.in is unresponsive. 

However, several reports have suggested that the admit card has been released. Therefore, once the website is back up, we would update the verified information here.

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

-Candidates must visit the official website of National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

-On the homepage, click on the NEET PG link and then login to download it. (Direct link to be activated soon)

-Enter your login details as asked.

-Your NEET PG admit card will be displayed on your screen.

-Download and print a copy for future references.

-NEET PG Admit Card 2022 - Direct link (to be activated once website is back up)