NEET PG exam 2024 : The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release information regarding the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination (NEET PG 2024). The dates will be announced on the official website of NBEMS.

When will the NEET PG 2024 exam be held this year?

There is speculation that NEET PG 2024 will be held in July, according to several media reports. However, NBEMS has not released any official notification regarding the exam date. The counselling session is expected to begin in the first week of August, according to media reports.

Sources further informed PTI that counselling is expected to take place in August if the NEET-PG 2024 exam gets delayed.

According to the PTI report, the NEET PG 2024 examination is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counselling in the first week of August. The sources further informed PTI that the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counselling is likely to begin in the first week of August," the news agency reported, citing sources.

The NBEMS released the tentative schedule for the examinations in November 2023. The schedule gives tentative dates of exams to be held in the first half of 2024. According to that schedule, the NEET PG 2024 is scheduled for March 3, 2024.

New Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations

"Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" has been replaced by the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations (2018), as per recent notification. However, for PG admission, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue until the proposed NExT becomes operational.

The new guidelines specify that post-graduate students will serve as full-time resident doctors. These regulations state that these doctors will have "reasonable working hours" and "reasonable time for rest" in a day.

What is NEET-PG?

The NEET-PG is a single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. This eligibility-cum-ranking examination takes place under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

To promote research and clinical skill development, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has for the first time introduced post-doctoral fellowship courses. These courses will be introduced in medical colleges regulated by NMC, which were till now created and approved by medical institutions at their level to train doctors.

