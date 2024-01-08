NEET PG exam 2024: When will the exam be held this year? Check here for details on registration dates and more
NEET PG exam 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release information regarding the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination (NEET PG 2024). The dates will be announced on the official website of NBEMS.