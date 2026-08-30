NEET-PG re-exam ordered for Jaipur candidates after technical glitch

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct a re-examination for NEET-PG 2026 candidates in Jaipur on 5 September after an internal power supply breakdown disrupted the exam at two centres on Sunday.

NBEMS The NBEMS had conducted the NEET-PG 2026 examination for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 centres across 339 cities in 36 states and Union Territories, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

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The 2,445 affected candidates were taking the examination at the Jaipur centre where the power disruption led to system shutdowns and prevented them from completing their test papers. The ministry said the problem was attributable to the examination conducting agency, TCS Ltd.

“While the examination was successfully completed for the overwhelming majority of candidates nationwide, an unforeseen technical disruption occurred at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683), where the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates due to internal power supply issues at the test centres, attributable to M/s TCS Ltd., the examination conducting agency,” said the statement.

“NBEMS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in NEET-PG 2026. Accordingly, re-examination of all affected candidates will be conducted on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at 3:00 PM in Jaipur, Rajasthan,” it added.

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The ministry said the nationwide examination was supported by real-time monitoring and security measures. A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as independent appraisers to oversee the centres. In addition, 16 regional command centres were made operational across the country.

The examination centres were monitored through CCTV cameras from the command centre at the NBEMS headquarters in Dwarka. A team of 190 personnel from NBEMS and its technology partners was deployed for surveillance.

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The government has been facing scrutiny over the conduct of major entrance examinations in India amid recent student protests over examination-related concerns and calls for greater accountability in testing systems.

About the Author Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.