NEET PG Result 2025 expected SOON at natboard.edu.in; Here's how to check NBEMS scorecard, other details

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG Result 2025 soon. Although the board has not officially announced any date, the NEET PG 2025 Results are likely to be declared today, or Wednesday, August 20.
Once declared, students can access their results from the official websites nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in
To access the result, students will need to log in using their user ID and password on the portal.
Candidates can check the NEET PG 2025 results through the following steps:
2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 Scorecard link on the homepage.
3. Log in using your User ID and Password
4. The NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen
5. Candidates are advised to download and keep a print out of the scorecards for future reference.
Last year, the NEET PG cutoff scores ranged around 291 for the General/EWS category, 274 for UR PwD, and 257 for SC/ST/OBC categories. As per reports, the cutoff for this year is likely to be similar as per last year.
For candidates in the General and EWS categories, the qualifying percentile is 50th for the NEET PG Results 2025.
Once released, candidates must check for the following details on NEET PG 2025 scorecard:
Following the declaration of NEET PG 2025 results, the counselling process will begin under the supervision of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Candidates will have to register and submit their preferred choices for seat allotment. Those who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges with the required documents to complete the admission process.
