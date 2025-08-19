NEET PG Result 2025 expected SOON at natboard.edu.in; Here's how to check NBEMS scorecard, other details

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG Result 2025 soon. Although the board has not officially announced any date, the NEET PG 2025 Results are likely to be declared today, or Wednesday, August 20.

Once declared, students can access their results from the official websites nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

What details are required to check NEET PG results? To access the result, students will need to log in using their user ID and password on the portal.

NEET PG 2025 Result: How to check – a step-by-step guide Candidates can check the NEET PG 2025 results through the following steps:

Visit the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in 2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 Scorecard link on the homepage.

3. Log in using your User ID and Password

4. The NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen

5. Candidates are advised to download and keep a print out of the scorecards for future reference.

NEET PG 2025 cutoff score Last year, the NEET PG cutoff scores ranged around 291 for the General/EWS category, 274 for UR PwD, and 257 for SC/ST/OBC categories. As per reports, the cutoff for this year is likely to be similar as per last year.

For candidates in the General and EWS categories, the qualifying percentile is 50th for the NEET PG Results 2025.

NEET PG 2025: Details on scorecard Once released, candidates must check for the following details on NEET PG 2025 scorecard:

Candidate name

Registration number

Name of exam

Subjects appeared

Marks scored

Total marks

Qualifying status What after NEET PG 2025 Results Following the declaration of NEET PG 2025 results, the counselling process will begin under the supervision of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).