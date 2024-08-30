NEET PG Scorecard 2024: Results expected today at natboard.edu.in; check out guidelines and counselling details

The NEET PG exam, held on August 11, saw 228,540 candidates at 416 centres. Scorecards are likely to be made available today on natboard.edu.in.

Livemint
Published30 Aug 2024, 06:32 PM IST
NEET PG Scorecard 2024: Results expected today at natboard.edu.in; check out guidelines and counselling details | Representational image

The scorecard for NEET PG exam is likely to be released on the official website today. The details will be made available for download at natboard.edu.in and provide candidates with their individual scores and rank. The scorecard will now determine their eligibility for admission to various postgraduate medical courses.

Candidates will have to visit the official NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in — to access their results. Aspirants will have to locate the scorecard link and enter personal details including their NEET PG application number and password in order to access the scorecard.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) was conducted at 416 centres spread across 170 cities on August 11. The exam was conducted across two shifts with a total of 228,540 candidates.

Also Read | UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration begins; know last date to apply here

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNEET PG Scorecard 2024: Results expected today at natboard.edu.in; check out guidelines and counselling details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue