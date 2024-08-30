The NEET PG exam, held on August 11, saw 228,540 candidates at 416 centres. Scorecards are likely to be made available today on natboard.edu.in.

The scorecard for NEET PG exam is likely to be released on the official website today. The details will be made available for download at natboard.edu.in and provide candidates with their individual scores and rank. The scorecard will now determine their eligibility for admission to various postgraduate medical courses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates will have to visit the official NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in — to access their results. Aspirants will have to locate the scorecard link and enter personal details including their NEET PG application number and password in order to access the scorecard.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) was conducted at 416 centres spread across 170 cities on August 11. The exam was conducted across two shifts with a total of 228,540 candidates.