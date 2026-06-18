NEET re-exam 2026: What Education Minister proposed for smooth conduct of the exam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but the NTA cancelled it on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the "highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency" in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination.

Here's what Pradhan proposed for smooth conduct of Re-NEET Pradhan said officers designated by the ministry would reach all states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination process and report to the command centre headed by the NTA Director General.

He also asked designated nodal officers of state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment.

According to the ministry, detailed deliberations covered examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines.

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar requested the state governments' nodal officers to ensure they took adequate steps regarding re-examination preparations.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi said the time between now and the re-examination date was crucial and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the NTA is working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure the re-examination is conducted smoothly.

‘Rely only on official communication’ The NTA has also urged NEET-UG candidates to remain calm and focus on their preparation, asserting that extensive arrangements have been made to ensure a safe, secure and fair examination.

In a message on X, the agency said the re-examination will be conducted on Sunday as scheduled and asked candidates not to be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the "noise on social media".

"Rely only on official communication from the NTA," it said.

"We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies. The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place," it said.

The agency also warned against malpractice, saying, “Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly – because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about.”