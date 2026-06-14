NEET re-test admit cards to be OUT today? Direct link to download hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for NEET UG re-test today or in the coming days for the exam scheduled on 21 June. It's been almost a week since advance city intimation slips were released. NTA will be conducting the crucial national level medical exam at exam centres located across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Once the admit card is released, students will be able to download the hall ticket of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] from NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

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The screening test will be conducted in pen and paper mode in the coming week, on Sunday, between 2:00 PM and 5:15 PM. This includes extra 15-minutes to allow students to finish OMR-related and documentation formalities inside the examination hall. Since, the duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes, students will be provided with a total window of 195 minutes.

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To access NEET city intimation slip, students required application number, password and security pin which suggests that same login credentials will be needed for download of NEET UG admit card.

Steps to check Visit official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 admit card’ link

Enter login credentials

Click on Submit

Download and save a copy, take a print out and keep it for exam day Details to check on NEET admit card

Candidate’s name, application number, examination centre and other details.

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What we know about NEET admit card release date and time NTA has issued no notification yet about NEET admit card release date and time. NTA issued a circular on 7 June announcing the release of “Advance Intimation of Examination City”. On release date of NEET admit card, it said, “The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET(UG)-2026 scheduled on 21s June 2026. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG)-2026 scheduled on 21 June 2026 shall be issued later.”

NTA issues contact number, email ID for queries Those students who happen to face difficulty while downloading admit card or come across any discrepancies in the document can contact NTA's help desk at 011-40759000 011-69227700 or email at nectug2026@nta.ac.in.

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This year, around 22,75,011 students registered for the exam. A total of 22,05,035 students appeared for the NEET UG exam on 3 May which was cancelled due to reports of pare leak and widespread irregularities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday assured aspiring candidates that the NEET (UG) re-test will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner and at the same time asked them to stay confident and focus on their studies for the medical entrance examination.

"The NEET examination will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner," PTI quoted Dharmendra Pradhan as saying.

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On the same day, the NTA announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space and an extended examination window.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.