The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NNET) 2023 exam for undergraduate students will be conducted on 7 May 2023. The registration for the same are scheduled to begin tomorrow- 1 March, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification informing about the registration start date-1 March, 2023. Interested candidates can register for the writing the examination on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.

Check the important information below

NEET UG 2023 Registration

Candidates who are pursuing or have passed class-12 board examination in the science stream with biology as their main subject can apply for the NEET UG 2023 examination.

After the NEET exam, based on the score can take admitted to AIIMS, JIPMER, AFMC, government, and top private colleges.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

-Go to the official website of NTA, i.e neet.nta.nic.in.

-Now after the website dashboard is opened, check for the candidate activity.

-Tap on the Registration for NEET UG 2023 link.

-Now, wait to load a new tab then fill out personal information with your address.

-Confirm a strong password and upload the necessary documents.

-Click on the complete Application form button to complete the registration.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

-The minimum age is 17 years and no upper age limit.

-Intermediate appearing or passed.

-Science stream with biology as the main subject.

-Open-category students must have 50% or above in Intermediate, while reserved-category students must have 40% or above in Intermediate.

NEET UG 2023: Application Form Fee

General/UR – ₹1600

EWS/OBC – ₹1500

SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender – ₹900

NEET UG 2023: Syllabus

Botany - The exam will have 50 question on Botany for 180 marks

Zoology -The exam will have 50 question on Zoology for 180 marks

Physics -The exam will have 50 question on Physics for 180 marks

Chemistry- The exam will have 50 question on Chemistry for 180 marks