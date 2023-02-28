NEET UG 2023 registration begins tomorrow. Here's link, process to apply, other details
- Interested candidates can register for the writing the examination on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
- The NEET UG 2023 exam is conducted to provide admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other medical courses.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NNET) 2023 exam for undergraduate students will be conducted on 7 May 2023. The registration for the same are scheduled to begin tomorrow- 1 March, 2023.
