Heartburn at coaching centres as NEET lands in court
Summary
- Allegations of paper leak remains unsolved, although education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has denied any evidence about it
- Govt to scrap grace marks for 1,536 students and allow them to take retest; or, they can keep current scores without grace marks
New Delhi/Mumbai: Coaching centres that train millions of students for competitive exams expressed apprehensions over the latest national pre-medical entrance test after allegations of arbitrary grace marks and paper leaks, even as the government defended the testing authority and the conduct of exams.