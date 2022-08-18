The National Testing Agency (NTA) are expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) Answer Key this week. The answer key will be released on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in . Once the answer key is released, NEET UG results can be expected soon.

Earlier as per reports, the NEET UG Answer Key were expected to be released today. However, a senior NTA official told Careers360 that answer key can be expected this week, but not today i.e. 18 August.

As per reports, the NEET UG Result is expected to be released by 21 August but no official confirmation has not been made by NTA regarding the NEET Result date or time.

Here's how to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ link

Enter your login credentials.

Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Once the NEET UG answer key is released, students can use NEET answer key to calculate their marks. The students can raise objections if any on neet.nta.nic.in. The objection window will remain open for 2-3 days after the answer key has been released. A fee will be payable for each such objection.

Here's how to raise objections on NEET UG Answer Key 2022:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on ‘NEET Answer Key’ link available on the home page.

Enter the required login details.

Now, select the question for which objection will be raised, make the payment each objection.

Students can download and keep a hard copy for reference.

After the answer key is released, NEET UG Result 2022 can also be expected soon.

The entrance exam was held a month ago, on July 17. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 percent attendance in the exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed. As many as 18,72,329 students of which 10.64 lakh were women had registered for the exams this year.

For the first time, over 18 lakh students registered for the exam, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year. In 2021, over 15.44 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.