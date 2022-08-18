NEET UG 2022 Answer Key release date; here's how to check and other details2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 01:22 PM IST
- The answer key will be released on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.
Listen to this article
The National Testing Agency (NTA) are expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) Answer Key this week. The answer key will be released on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Once the answer key is released, NEET UG results can be expected soon.