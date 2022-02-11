NEW DELHI : After much delay that the NEET UG 2021 examination faced, the NEET UG 2022 examinations dates are expected to be declared soon.

However, the National Testing Agency has not announced the date yet.

Students who will write the examination in 2022, are suggested to keep checking the official website for dates.

Medical aspirants have been undergoing anticipation owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation that postponed the NEET UG 2022 examination.

If one is to follow trends, NEET UG 2022 is expected to be a tough examinations and medical aspirants should prepare their level best in all the subjects- physics, chemistry, and biology.

Read Below for some tips to be prepared for the examination before the dates are announced by the NTA:

-The National Testing Agency has set up particular guidelines for the examination which can be followed.

-Students should also consider understanding the basic concept of advanced studies.

- Medical aspirants should also consider going through thorough revision

-Setting a proper schedule is also important

-Students should consider understanding the NCERT books

-Students should also follow a proper schedule

The NEET-UG 2022examination is among the most important examinations for students and they cannot ignore it first or prepare well for it. The national testing agency is looking forward to announcing the date soon so that students can easily go through the exam and qualify for it.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

