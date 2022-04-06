NEET UG 2022 exam on 17 July. Here's direct link to apply on neet.nta.nic.in

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEET UG 2022 application form and other details have been released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Last date to apply is 6 May and last date to pay NEET UG 2022 application fee is 7 May
This year the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on 17 July, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 will beheld on 17 July, for which National testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process.
The test is set to be held in 13 languages this year. There will be no upper age limit for appearing in NEET.
NEET is for admission to UG medical courses in India, including MBBS and BDS.
“Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’," the NTA said.
Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee. the structure of which is in India- General category: ₹1,600, General-EWS, OBC-NCL: ₹1,500, SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹900. Outside India: ₹8,500.
Important dates to remember include- Registration begins on 6 April, last date to apply is 6 May, last date to pay fee is 7 May.
Candidates must choose the of medium of question paper while filling in the application form. The option once chosen cannot be changed. The language options offered are English, Hindi, Assamese, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Telegu, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Kannada.
NEET 2022 will be held offline. Candidates will have to use ball point pens given at the exam centre to fill the OMR sheets.
There will be 200 multiple choice questions in NEET 2022 from the four subjects-- Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).
