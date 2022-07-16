NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow: Check dress code, other guidelines here

NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow: Check dress code, other guidelines here2 min read . 05:26 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on 17 July, Sunday. The admit cards for the same has been released on neet.nta.nic.in. The students must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth to gain access to their admit card.
NTA has issued guidelines for the exam that will be conducted tomorrow. NTA has advised students to reach their exam centres latest by 1.30pm, when the gates will close. NTA also released a dress code for the students taking the NEET UG exam tomorrow.
In case, a candidate reaches the examination in cultural/ customary dress they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time, that is, 12:30 pm. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.
NEET UG 2022 Dress Code
1. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted.
2. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.
3. Items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps are prohibited.
4. Watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments and metallic items are also prohibited.
NEET UG 2022 exam date and time
The competitive examination NEET UG 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17. The exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2pm to 5:20pm.
Things to carry along with NEET UG 2022 admit card
Along with NEET UG 2022 admit card, candidates are allowed to carry centre details, self declaration or undertaking, personal transparent water bottle, postcard (4'X6') size photograph, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), any valid photo identification proof, PwD Certificate, if applicable.
Things not to carry to NEET UG 2022 exam centre
Candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones, and other banned/ prohibited items.
Covid-19 advisory for the NEET UG 2022
Candidates should maintain social distancing and use N-95 masks being provided at the centre.
Can you leave early if you are done with the test?
No, the candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the test concludes.