NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow: Check dress code, other guidelines here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on 17 July, Sunday. The admit cards for the same has been released on neet.nta.nic.in. The students must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth to gain access to their admit card.

