The deadline of registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) till 15 May.

Interested candidates can check for updates and apply on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the deadline for NEET UG 2022 registration process was 6 May. The NEET UG 2022 exams are scheduled to be held from 17 July. It will be an offline examination.

The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages. NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" link.

Register yourself and fill in the NEET 2022 application form.

Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.

Download and take a printout.

NEET 2022 Registration: Application Fee

The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased this year. The registration fees for general category has been increased to ₹1,600 which was ₹1,500 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay ₹8,500, which was ₹7,500 last year.

The application fees for the reserved category candidates are, EWS/ OBC- NCL- ₹1,500, SC/ ST- ₹800.

Documents Required For NEET 2022 Registration

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Postcard size photo

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

The recent photograph, NTA said, should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.