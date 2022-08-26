NEET UG 2022 Results to be declared on September 7, answer key on August 30; here's how to download and other details3 min read . 05:39 AM IST
Once the results are announced, students can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) results on 7 September, NTA officials told news agency PTI.
Once the results are announced, students can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the results, NEET UG answer key 2022 will be released. As per the officials, NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on its website by August 30.
Here's how to download NEET UG Answer Key 2022
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET 2022 Answer Key’ link
Enter your login credentials.
Your NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen.
"To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022," according to a senior NTA official.
Once the NEET UG answer key is released, Candidates can use NEET answer key to calculate their marks. The students can raise objections if any on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for answer key and recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of ₹200 for each answer key and ₹200 for per question respectively, officials said.
Here's how to raise objections on NEET UG Answer Key 2022:
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on ‘NEET Answer Key’ link available on the home page
Enter the required login details.
Now, select the question for which objection will be raised, make the payment each objection.
Students can download and keep a hard copy for reference.
After the answer key is released, NEET UG Result 2022 can also be expected soon.
Here's how to download NEET UG Result 2022:
Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link.
Enter your NEET UG 2022 application number and other required details and click on submit.
Your NEET UG 2022 results will appear on the screen.
Download it and take the print out for future reference
The entrance exam was held on 17 July. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the NEET UG, which had received record 18.72 lakh applications this year.
Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.
Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.
NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.
The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode.