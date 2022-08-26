Once the NEET UG answer key is released, Candidates can use NEET answer key to calculate their marks. The students can raise objections if any on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for answer key and recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of ₹200 for each answer key and ₹200 for per question respectively, officials said.

