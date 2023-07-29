NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC to announce Round 1 seat allotment result today on mcc.nic.in. Check details here1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC to release NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment results today. Check at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the round 1 seat allotment of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling today i.e. on 29 July. Students who applied for the counselling round would be able to check their results on MCC's official website i.e. mcc.nic.in
