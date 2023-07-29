NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the round 1 seat allotment of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling today i.e. on 29 July. Students who applied for the counselling round would be able to check their results on MCC's official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result: Here's how to check seat allocation

Visit MCC's official site mcc.nic.in.

Click on ‘UG medical’ section on the homepage

Click on activated link of ‘NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result’.

Enter the required details and check your result.

Download the page for further use.

Other important dates to know

Information Date Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 30 July 2023 Reporting/ Joining 31st July - 4 August Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC 5-6 August, 2023

The registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling began on 20 July and the last date for Round 1 counselling was July 25. Eligible candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET UG examination are qualified to appear for the counselling round.

The result of the NEET UG 2023 exam was declared in June this year. A total of 2,087,462 candidates registered for NEET UG this year, out of which 2,038,596 appeared for the medical entrance test.

Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh secured the top positions in the medical entrance examination, both scoring a perfect 720 out of 720.

The medical seats in India are divided into categories -- Central and state -- in the 15-85 share. The states, conducting NEET counseling on their own, and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), are responsible for holding NEET UG counseling for all India quota MBBS and BDS seats. For NEET UG 2023, the counseling process is divided into four rounds including rounder 1, round 2, mop up, and stray vacancy round. Candidates seeking admission to 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats, and 542 and 313 seats respectively in medical and dental colleges can apply for the counseling.

NEET is a national-level examination used for admission into various medical, veterinary, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, and Life Sciences courses.