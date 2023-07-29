The medical seats in India are divided into categories -- Central and state -- in the 15-85 share. The states, conducting NEET counseling on their own, and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), are responsible for holding NEET UG counseling for all India quota MBBS and BDS seats. For NEET UG 2023, the counseling process is divided into four rounds including rounder 1, round 2, mop up, and stray vacancy round. Candidates seeking admission to 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats, and 542 and 313 seats respectively in medical and dental colleges can apply for the counseling.