NEET UG 2024: Correction window opens today; Here's how to update application form
NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency is scheduled to open the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 today, March 18.
NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on Monday, March 18. Applicants can make the requisite changes in their application form at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.