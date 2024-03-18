NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on Monday, March 18. Applicants can make the requisite changes in their application form at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5 (Sunday) and is slated to commence at 2:00 pm and conclude by 5:20 pm in offline mode. The NTA will conduct NEET UG 2024 exam throughout the country and in 14 cities outside India. The registration for this exam began on February 9 this year and concluded on March 8. NEET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

Also read: NEET UG registration 2024 last day today: Here's how to apply, fee structure, other details Candidates who have applied for NEET UG 2024 can make corrections till 11:50 pm on March 20. The official notification stated, "After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI."

Also read: NEET UG 2024: Correction window to open on THIS date; official notice at exams.nta.ac.in Here's how to make changes to NEET UG 2024 application form.

Step 1: Applicants must visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the correction window link.

Also read: NEET-UG exam 2024 update: Students can now give medical exam from any of THESE 14 overseas centres Step 3: Candidates must enter the required credentials such as application number, security pin and password.

Step 4: Candidates can now make the necessary corrections.

Step 5: Applicant should submit the application after saving. Print a hard copy of the updated and saved application form for future reference.

Also read: NTA extends NEET UG 2024 exam registration window till THIS date. Check details As per the NTA notice, all fields and uploaded documents except the contact mobile number and email used at time of registration can be updated. Moreover, AADHAAR re-authentication is permitted for all registered candidates.

Also read: NEET postgraduate examination fee reduced by ₹ 750 The notice further states that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of requisite additional fees. In cases where updates are in certain sections including Gender, Category, or PwD status; the fee amount will change. Thus, candidates will be charged any additional fee accordingly. It is important to note that any excess payments made will not be refunded.

