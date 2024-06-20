NEET UG 2024 row: The 22-year-old NEET candidate identified as Anurag Yadav confessed that the leaked question paper provided to him matched the actual exam question paper, reported India Today.

The arrest came as part of a larger investigation, which also saw four men from Bihar detained for allegedly accessing the exam paper a day before the test.

The arrest came as part of a larger investigation, which also saw four men from Bihar detained for allegedly accessing the exam paper a day before the test.

Anurag Yadav's confession, detailed in a letter, implicated his uncle, Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, an engineer at Bihar's Danapur Town Council, who was among those arrested.

Yadavendu had informed Yadav that all preparations for the exam had been done.

The other two detainees were identified as Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, who also appeared for the exam.

National Testing Agency has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of cases from various high courts. A vacation bench of the apex court is set to hear a batch of petitions today, June 20. The Supreme Court will also hear a batch of pleas pertaining to the NEET-UG exam probe, cancellation, and retest on grounds of question paper leak, among other things.

The Ministry of Education has sought a detailed report from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET(UG) examination 2024 in Patna.

The Ministry of Education decreed the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police to submit a comprehensive report regarding the alleged discrepancies in the administration of the NEET(UG) examination-2024 in Patna. The Ministry of Education issued a statement on June 19 that said that the issue of grace marks related to NEET UG has already been fully addressed, reported ANI.

The statement reads, "As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action, on receipt of this report."

