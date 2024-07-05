NEET UG 2024 row: ‘Need your help for fair conduct of exams,’ Centre tells states

  • The Centre’s request follows controversies over the alleged irregularities during the NEET-UG 2024 test and the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination over paper leak claims.

First Published5 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
NEET, UGC-NET row: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses a press conference regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
NEET, UGC-NET row: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses a press conference regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results and UGC-NET 2024 exam cancellation, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.(PTI)

The Union government has sought help from states to ensure free and fair conduct of central entrance examinations, according to a report in Indian Express. The Centre has requested the states to deploy one civil and one police observer for each exam centre during the exams in future.

The Centre’s request follows controversies over the alleged irregularities during the NEET-UG 2024 test and the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination over paper leak claims. As a precaution, the Centre also rescheduled two other examinations—the NEET-PG and CSIR-UGC NET.

The request was made during a meeting of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla with Chief Secretaries and Police heads of all states last week, according to the Indian Express report. Bhalla sought assistance from states in overseeing the conduct of upcoming examinations including the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) and the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) on July 6, the report said.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Ayush Ministry, the AIAPGET is a test for admissions to MD/MS programmes in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. The FMGE is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) under the Health Ministry and overseas medical graduates seeking to practise medicine in India.

On July 4, the Kerala Cyber Police registered a case after an announcement was made on social media that the FMGE question paper and answer key were for sale.

In addition to the request to deploy two additional observers, the states have also been asked to appoint a state-level nodal officer to coordinate with the exam-conducting agency. As per the present practice, the test-conducting agency appoints one observer at each exam centre.

The row over NEET-UG and other exams triggered a political showdown with the opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, seeking a debate on the issue during the recently held Parliament session. The Opposition has blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for ruining the careers of lakhs of youths.

The Centre said that there was no large-scale leak of the NEET-UG paper and hence has not cancelled it.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 10:23 AM IST
