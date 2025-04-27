NEET UG 2025 admit card release date: How to download hall ticket at neet.nta.nic.in? Date, time of NEET UG exam

NEET UG 2025: The NEET UG 2025 exam is set to be held on May 4, 2025, which is a Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed. The agency has released the advance city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. However, it has not released the NEET admit card 2025 yet.

When will NEET UG 2025 admit cards be released? The NEET UG 2025 admit cards are likely to be released soon. The NTA has not given an official confirmation about NEET UG 2025 admit cards release date. However, it is being expected that the NEET UG hall ticket will be released on May 1, days before the exam.

NEET UG 2025 admit card: How to download hall ticket? Here is a step-by-step guide to download NEET UG 2025 admit card once it is released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the official l website of NEET exam at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link having NEET UG 2025 admit card download notification available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the candidate login page.

Enter your username, password, and security code

Once you enter the information correctly, click on sign in.

Your NEET admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future usage

NEET UG 2025 - Date and time As per the intimation slip released by NTA on April 24, NEET UG 2025 date has been fixed on Sunday, May 4. The NEET exam 2025 time begins at 2 pm and will be held till 5 pm.

The examination will be held in 522 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET UG 2025: NTA announces dedicated website to lodge complaints The announced on Saturday that it was launching a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims that are associated with medical entrance exam NEET.

According to officials, the test-conducting agency has also urged students to not be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims.