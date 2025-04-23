NEET UG 2025 Advance City Intimation Slip is LIVE: Steps, direct link to check your allotted exam city

NEET UG 2025: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) announced the advance city intimation slip on Wednesday, April 23, so students can check their allotted exam city.

The candidates appearing for the exam are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for NEET (UG) - 2025 (using the login credentials).

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2025. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2025 shall be issued later,” said NTA in a notification.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates, added the National Testing Agency.

When is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test? National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2025 at different locations throughout the country (552 Cities) and abroad (14 Cities) on 04 May 2025 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. in Pen and Paper mode.