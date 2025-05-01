NEET UG 2025: NTA identifies over 120 Telegram, Instagram channels spreading false information, takes action - Report

Ahead of this years NEET UG 2025 exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels that are spreading false information about the medical entrance examination, reports have claimed.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the NTA has initiated action on certain fraudulent Telegram and Instagram channels claiming to have access to the NEET UG 2025 question paper.

“Acting on inputs received through its recently-launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal, the NTA has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels engaged in spreading misinformation and attempting to mislead students,” a source was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The dedicated portal that NTA launched last week to flag suspicions about people or accounts claiming to have NEET UG 2025 question paper, has received over 1,500 complaints of alleged paper leaks for the upcoming medical entrance exam.

NTA escalates NEET UG 2025 claims to MHA The testing agency has thus escalated the issue with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs,

“These cases have been formally escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further legal and investigative action,” as per the source quoted by PTI.

Telegram, Instagram urged to cooperate The NTA has also urged Telegram and Instagram to share details of the administrators of the channels and immediately take them down to prevent the spread of falsehood and unnecessary panic among the aspirants, PTI reported

“Telegram and Instagram have been urged to share the details of the administrators and creators of these groups with law-enforcement agencies for prompt investigation and prosecution,” the source said, as per PTI.

NEET UG 2025 date and time NEET UG 2025 exam date has been fixed on May 4. The NTA has already released the admit cards for the medical exam.

NEET UG 2025 time is between 2 pm and 5 pm.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure that there are no lapses in the upcoming NEET-UG.