NEET UG 2025: NTA releases city intimation slip at neet.nta.nic.in – Here’s how to download

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 for students applying for undergraduate medical courses across the country.

The intimation slip is available on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in. Here's a direct link to download the NEET UG 2025 intimation slip.

NEET UG 2025 - Date and time According to the intimation slip, NTA will conduct NEET UG 2025 at various locations across the country and abroad on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be held in 522 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET UG 2025 - How to download the intimation slip? Step 1: Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: At the candidate activity section, click on the ‘Download NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip’ tab.

Step 3: Fill in NEET 2025 credentials such as application number and date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Download the slip and save it for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 - Update on admit cards The examination conducting agency has asked students to note that the intimation slip is not the admit card for NEET (UG) 2025. It is advanced information about the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located in order to help candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) 2025 will be issued later.

NEET UG 2025 - When will the admit cards be released? NTA has not shared the exact date of issuing admit cards. However, the admit cards are expected before May 1, 2025, according to reports.

NEET UG 2025 - Helpline numbers If any candidate faces difficulty downloading or checking the NEET UG 2025 intimation slip, they can contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.