NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key OUT; here's how to check; last date to raise objections

NEET-UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for this year along with the OMR response sheets on Tuesday, June 3.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2025 exam on May 4 can now check their responses and raise objections, if any.

NEET-UG 2025 provisional answer key link The NEET-UG 2025 provisional answer key has been made available on the official website: nta.nic.in

NEET-UG 2025 provisional answer key: How to download — a step-by-step guide Students can check and download the NEET 2025 provisional answer key, OMR Response sheets through these steps:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in 2. Click on the link for "NEET 2025 OMR Sheet and Official Answer Key"

3. Log in using your NEET 2025 application number, and date of birth as the password along with the security pin

4. Download your OMR response sheet, and answer key as per the question set number

5. Compare your recorded answers from the OMR sheet with the official answer key to calculate your estimated score

NEET-UG 2025: Last date for objections The last date to submit answer key challenges is June 5, 2025, after which the window for raising objections will be closed.

NEET-UG 2025: How to raise challenges in the provisional answer key? In case students find any discrepancy in the answer keys, they can raise challenges. Discrepancies can be of various types, for example, error in a particular question, one question having two answers, among other issues.

Here's a step-by-step guide to raise challenges:

1. Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link: “Display OMR Answer Sheet / Challenge Recorded Response and Answer Key”

3. Log in using your Application Number and Password

4. Click on the "OMR Challenge Link"

5. Select the question(s) you want to challenge

6. Choose the correct option under ‘Candidate Claim’

7. Click on ‘Submit and Pay the Fee Finally’

8. Make the payment for each challenged response (as per NTA’s prescribed fee)

9. Download and save the receipt after successful payment for future reference