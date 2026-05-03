NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download NEET UG answer key PDF, how to estimate scores — FAQs answered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 in the coming days. The medical entrance examination was held across India from 2 pm to 5 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the exam rated it as moderate. Meanwhile, search trends indicate that many candidates have already started looking for the NEET UG 2026 answer key.
Once released, students will be able to view and download the provisional answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key will help candidates cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced.
After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to specific answers if they believe there are errors. The National Testing Agency will review all the challenges submitted and, after evaluation, will publish the final answer key based on the objections received from students across the country.
Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link titled “NEET (UG) 2025 Answer Key”
Step 3: Click on the link to open and view the PDF file containing the answer key
Step 4: Download the PDF and compare your answers to estimate your score using the official NEET UG 2025 marking scheme
Candidates are advised to check the NTA website regularly for updates regarding the answer key and final results.
Prospective candidates of NEET UG 2026 will be able to estimate their scores using the official answer key released by the National Testing Agency. To do this accurately, it is important to understand the marking scheme followed by the NTA.
Each question carries 4 marks. Candidates are awarded +4 marks for every correct or most appropriate answer, while 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect response. Questions left unanswered receive 0 marks.
In cases where more than one option is correct, candidates who select any of the correct answers are awarded +4 marks. If all options are correct, +4 marks are given to all candidates who attempt the question. Additionally, if a question is found to be incorrect or is dropped, all candidates are awarded +4 marks, regardless of whether they attempted it.
With the examination now concluded, students are advised to keep their response sheets safe for future reference. They should avoid relying on unofficial answer keys circulating on social media and instead wait for the official answer key released by the NTA.
Candidates are also encouraged to begin researching expected cut-offs for NEET 2026, particularly for their preferred state quota, to better understand their chances of admission.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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