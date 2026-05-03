NEET UG Answer Key 2026: How to download NEET UG answer key PDF, how to estimate scores — FAQs answered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 in the coming days. The medical entrance examination was held across India from 2 pm to 5 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the exam rated it as moderate. Meanwhile, search trends indicate that many candidates have already started looking for the NEET UG 2026 answer key.

Where can students check and download the answer key? Once released, students will be able to view and download the provisional answer key from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key will help candidates cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced.

Advertisement

Can candidates raise objections to the answer key? After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to specific answers if they believe there are errors. The National Testing Agency will review all the challenges submitted and, after evaluation, will publish the final answer key based on the objections received from students across the country.

How to download the NEET UG answer key? Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link titled “NEET (UG) 2025 Answer Key”

Step 3: Click on the link to open and view the PDF file containing the answer key

Step 4: Download the PDF and compare your answers to estimate your score using the official NEET UG 2025 marking scheme

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to check the NTA website regularly for updates regarding the answer key and final results.

How can NEET 2026 candidates estimate their scores? Prospective candidates of NEET UG 2026 will be able to estimate their scores using the official answer key released by the National Testing Agency. To do this accurately, it is important to understand the marking scheme followed by the NTA.

Each question carries 4 marks. Candidates are awarded +4 marks for every correct or most appropriate answer, while 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect response. Questions left unanswered receive 0 marks.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 registration deadline extended for 3 more days

In cases where more than one option is correct, candidates who select any of the correct answers are awarded +4 marks. If all options are correct, +4 marks are given to all candidates who attempt the question. Additionally, if a question is found to be incorrect or is dropped, all candidates are awarded +4 marks, regardless of whether they attempted it.

Advertisement

What should candidates do next? With the examination now concluded, students are advised to keep their response sheets safe for future reference. They should avoid relying on unofficial answer keys circulating on social media and instead wait for the official answer key released by the NTA.

Candidates are also encouraged to begin researching expected cut-offs for NEET 2026, particularly for their preferred state quota, to better understand their chances of admission.