NEET UG 2026 correction window opens today at neet.nta.nic.in; check steps to edit details before 14 March last date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the NEET correction window dates after the registration window was extended by 3 days. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) correction window opened on 12 March at 12 noon. The last date to modify details in the application form is 14 March 2026.

Candidates who wish to correct errors, edit or make essential changes in the registration form can do so by till 11.50 PM of the last date at neet.nta.nic.in.

How to edit details in NEET UG 2026 application form? Follow the steps given below to modify or edit details in NEET UG 2026 application form:

Step 1: Visit NEET UG 2026 official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Under Candidate Activity tab click on “Registration for NEET(UG)-2026.”

Step 4: Log in using NEETUG 2026 registration details.

Step 4: Select ‘Correction in Application Form’ tab.

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number for verification.

Step 7: Make the necessary changes.

Step 8: Click on save and download the updated form.

NEET UG 2026 exam date The national level medical entrance test will be conducted on 3 May 2026 (Sunday), between 2:00 PM and 05:00 PM across various centres in India and abroad. This examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

“We urge all registered candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections or modifications to your Application Form during the specified period. The window for corrections shall be available till 14 March 2026 (up to 23:50 Hrs). After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances,” the notification dated 11 March states.

As per the circular, candidates are required to pay applicable fee to make corrections.

Details that can be modified are listed below:

Father name, qualification and occupation

Mother name, qualification and occupation

Candidate's educational qualification details (Class X and Class XII)

State/UT from where 12th /equivalent passed or appearing

Category

Sub-category/PwD

Signature

Number of attempts in NEET (UG)

Examination city selection

Medium of the examination

Identity details other than Aadhaar