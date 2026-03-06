NEET UG 2026: NTA makes final call to medical aspirants to complete registration at 'neet.nta.nic.in' before deadline

The NEET UG 2026 registration window is going to close soon as the deadline is approaching. The National Testing Agency (NTA) dropped an alert, urging aspirants to submit the form timely before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 application deadline.

In a post on X, the agency also asked candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions to review all the details before the final submission. "The application window for NEET (UG) 2026 will be closing shortly on 08 March 2026. 📅Candidates are advised to complete and submit their application form well before the deadline and carefully review all details before final submission," the post reads.

NEET UG 2026 registration deadline The NEET UG 2026 application window will close on 8 March. Candidates can register for the national level entrance exam online by visiting the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG registration window will remain open until 9:00 pm on Sunday. Candidates must pay exam fees latest by 11:50 pm.

To complete the registration process, candidates must pay the NEET 2026 registration fees. For general category candidates the NEET UG form fees is ₹1,700, for General-EWS candidates it is ₹1,600 and for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates ₹1,000 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

How to register for NEET 2026? Follow the steps given below to register for NEET UG 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by entering name, address, category, and communication address.

Step 3: Create a password and submit.

Step 4: Fill the application form.

Step 5: Capture the live photo and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the registration fees.

Step 7: Submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page