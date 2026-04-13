NEET UG 2026: NTA releases exam city intimation slip at neet.nta.nic.in – Check steps to download

The advance exam city intimation slip for candidates registered for NEET UG 2026 is now out.
In an official public notice on April 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the applicants about the city where their examination centres for the May 3 NEET UG exam will be located.
The competitive exam will be held at 552 different cities across the country and 14 cities abroad on May 3 from 2 PM - 5 PM. It will be held in pen and paper mode.
The registered candidates can now access the slip by logging in with their application number and date of birth.
Please note, "this is not the admit card for NEET UG 2026". NTA said that this is only advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate candidates.
The admit card for NEET UG 2026 will be released separately. Candidates will require the admit card for the test.
The NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released in the last week of April 2026, typically 3–4 days before the exam.
It is highly recommended to keep a printed copy for your records.
Candidates must check all the details in the slip and familiarise themselves with the location before the day of the exam.
If any candidate is unable to download the Examination City Intimation slip or notice any errors in their personal details, they should immediately contact the NTA Help Desk at:
Candidates must frequently check the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for future notifications about the admit card.
The NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. It also facilitates admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines, i.e. Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions.
NEET (UG) is also applicable to admission to the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course.
The competitive exam is overseen by the National Testing Agency under the guidance of the National Medical Commission.