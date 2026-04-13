NEET UG 2026: NTA releases exam city intimation slip at neet.nta.nic.in – Check steps to download

The advance exam city intimation slip for candidates registered for NEET UG 2026 is now out.

In an official public notice on April 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the applicants about the city where their examination centres for the May 3 NEET UG exam will be located.

The competitive exam will be held at 552 different cities across the country and 14 cities abroad on May 3 from 2 PM - 5 PM. It will be held in pen and paper mode.

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Also Read | NEET UG 2026 correction window opens today at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Examination City Intimation slip: Documents required to download Application number

Date of Birth The registered candidates can now access the slip by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2026 Examination City Intimation: ‘Not admit card’ Please note, "this is not the admit card for NEET UG 2026". NTA said that this is only advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate candidates.

The admit card for NEET UG 2026 will be released separately. Candidates will require the admit card for the test.

The NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released in the last week of April 2026, typically 3–4 days before the exam.

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NEET UG 2026 Examination City Intimation: Steps to download the slip Go to the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link titled "Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG) - 2026" under the 'Candidate Activity' or 'Latest News' section.

You will be redirected to a login page.

Enter the login details: Application Number, Date of Birth

Security Pin — the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.

Click the 'Submit' button. Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Click on the 'Download' button It is highly recommended to keep a printed copy for your records.

NEET UG 2026 Examination City Intimation Slip: Essential information Candidate’s name and application number

Parent's name and gender

Date and time of the examination

Allotted city and state Candidates must check all the details in the slip and familiarise themselves with the location before the day of the exam.

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NEET UG 2026: Helpline If any candidate is unable to download the Examination City Intimation slip or notice any errors in their personal details, they should immediately contact the NTA Help Desk at:

Email: neet@nta.ac.in

Phone: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 Candidates must frequently check the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for future notifications about the admit card.

About NEET UG The NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. It also facilitates admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines, i.e. Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions.

NEET (UG) is also applicable to admission to the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course.

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The competitive exam is overseen by the National Testing Agency under the guidance of the National Medical Commission.